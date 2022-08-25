Uvalde school board fires police chief; Ukraine train station blast kills 25; $16M for Kobe Bryant's widow

Today is Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Let's get caught up.
The system sweeping across the South begins to move out of the region as heat grips the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief has been fired following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during a mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The district’s board of trustees said Wednesday day that it voted to dismiss Chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced criticism since the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Officers armed with rifles waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the shooting. Arredondo has tried to defend his actions, telling a Texas House committee he did not consider himself the incident commander on the scene.
More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.
A Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office reported Thursday that the victims included an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near a train station that was the target. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its forces used an Iskander missile to strike a military train carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine. The lethal strike on Wednesday happened in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.
A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them. The jurors who returned the verdict Wednesday agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that her privacy was invaded when they took and shared photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during the 11-day trial that news of the photos compounded her grief after losing her husband and daughter. County attorneys argued that the photos were necessary to assess the scene.
U.S. lawmakers are anxious to hear from Twitter’s former security chief, who has alarmed Washington with allegations that the influential social network misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control fake accounts. Leaders of several congressional panels are poring over the disclosures by respected cybersecurity expert Peiter Zatko, and calls on Capitol Hill for investigations are mounting. Zatko is due to testify next month at a Senate hearing. He has accused Twitter of deceptions involving its handling of “spam," or fake, accounts, an allegation that is at the core of billionaire tycoon Elon Musk's attempt to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.
Six months into the war in Ukraine, American companies — including federal contractors — continue to buy everything from birch wood flooring to weapons-grade titanium from major Russian corporations. This despite President Joe Biden’s insistence that the U.S. would crack down on Russia in response to its February 2022 invasion of its neighbor. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and more have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February. That’s a significant drop from the same period in 2021 when about 6,000 shipments arrived, but it still adds up to more than $1 billion worth of commerce a month.
Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. The National Weather Service says flash flood warnings are in effect for several areas from Jackson, the state capital, to Meridian and southern parts of the state. First responders say they're working to rescue people from their homes amid the downpour.
President Joe Biden is aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy. He is holding a kickoff rally Thursday evening to boost Democrats’ fortunes 75 days out from the midterm elections. The event is set for the safely Democratic Washington suburb of Rockville, Maryland. It's meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president.
The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning after a dispute between lawyers for the governor and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ team of prosecutors. The increasingly heated rhetoric is playing out as the Republican governor seeks to avoid testifying to a special grand jury looking into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn Trump’s narrow loss.
Federal authorities say five Florida men affiliated with a militia group have been arrested on charges that they joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. A Justice Department news release says the men were wearing riot gear and armed with metal batons, knives and other weapons when they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and interfered with police officers trying to secure a tunnel. The FBI says the five men are self-identified adherents to the “Three Percenters” militia movement and belonged to a group called “B Squad.” More than 850 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6.
A federal judge has barred Idaho from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies, clearing the way for hospitals to continue treating ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy-related complications normally for now. The ban makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Much of the law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said Wednesday that the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. The judge said in the written ruling that the pause on enforcement will continue until a lawsuit challenging the ban is resolved.
New York’s highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from Harvey Weinstein over his 2020 rape conviction. A spokesman for the Court of Appeals says oral arguments will likely be held sometime next year. Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. In June, an intermediate-level appeals court in New York upheld the conviction. Weinstein’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, says, “We are hopeful and grateful for this rare opportunity.” The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.
