Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to US

On Saturday. Colombian President Iván Duque lauded the extradition of Saab, calling it a “triumph in the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption led by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.”

However, the Biden administration has downplayed the importance of Saab's problems, saying he can defend himself in U.S. courts and that his case shouldn't affect the ongoing negotiations being sponsored by Norway aimed at overcoming Venezuela's long running economic crisis and political tug of war.

The families of nine Americans jailed in Caracas are less hopeful that Saab's legal troubled can be disentangled from the furtive attempts at a détente.

In addition to the Citgo 6 — who were sentenced last year to long prison sentences over a never-executed plan to refinance billions in the oil company's bonds— they include former U.S. Marine Matthew Heath, who is being held on weapons charges tied to a supposed plan to sabotage refineries, and two former Green Berets Caracas tied to a failed cross-border raid from Colombia to overthrow Maduro.