Venezuelan tycoon sues US to lift narcotics sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — A top Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro's government has sued the U.S. Department of Treasury, alleging he's the victim of a false campaign identifying him as a international narcotics kingpin.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Samark López in Washington federal court said sanctions in 2017 designating him a “drug kingpin” had devastated his wealth, reputation and economic livelihood.

The lawsuit raises the stakes in one of the most far-reaching of dozens of sanctions cases brought against Venezuelan insiders in recent years, a key factor in furtive attempts by the Biden administration to support a negotiated solution to the country's long running political impasse.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, in 2017 accused López of serving as a “frontman” for his friend and then Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who was sanctioned the same day.

The two were later criminally charged in New York federal court for allegedly breaking those sanctions when they used several Miami based vendors to arrange chartered flights to Russia and elsewhere. In 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement added them to their list of the most-wanted fugitives.