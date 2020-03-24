Virus briefing: Aid promised, medical supplies sought, and more to know today about pandemic relief efforts

Medical professionals are pleading for supplies such as masks and ventilators that are critical in their battle to treat a surging number of coronavirus patients, while governments continue to roll out varying levels of lockdown measures.

From Tokyo and Shanghai to Iran and Cuba, entire cities and countries are making drastic changes to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Deaths in the U.S. topped 100 a day, with a toll of more than 500 so far.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 387,000 people and killed over 16,500 worldwide. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 101,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

Among developments this morning: