Virus marches on in Italy, Iran, US; pope calls for prayer

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the rules were implemented because people disregarded social distancing requirements and will be in place for at least six months.

In Spain, Europe’s hardest-hit country after Italy, intensive care units in some areas were close to their limits even before Sunday's new tally of 28,572 infections and 1,720 deaths. The army was building a field hospital with 5,500 beds in a convention center in Madrid, where hotels are also being turned into wards for virus patients without serious breathing problems.

Fernando Simón, director of Spain’s center for health alerts and emergencies, said that over 3,400 health workers have been infected, more than 10% of the total. “This is a statistic that concerns us,” he said.

The Health Ministery has said it will distribute 500,000 masks to health workers and 800,000 to patients in the coming days.

Dr. German Peces-Barba, a lung specialist at Fundación Jiménez Díaz hospital in Madrid, said more than half of the 600 beds had been dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients.

“This will likely get worse in the coming days," he said. "For now, the hospitals are bearing up the huge demand, but the emergency services are in bad shape.”