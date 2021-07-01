Wall Street hits another record; energy stocks, banks gain

As part of the jobs report, investors will look to see if wages kept rising, which could add to inflation.

"All of these things are feeding into whether the Fed makes material changes to policy in near future,” Ripley said.

Airlines and other travel-related companies that have been battered by the pandemic gained ground following the latest upbeat unemployment data. Delta Air Lines rose 1.6% and Marriott rose 1.9%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.47% from 1.44% the day before.

Oil prices jumped as OPEC met. The group of oil-producing countries is considering whether to increase production as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. Oil prices along with other raw materials have risen steadily this year as demand has increased. Oil gained 2.3% Thursday and is up 55% so far this year.

Higher oil prices translated into higher energy company stocks. Occidental Petroleum rose 5%, ConocoPhillips gained 3.5% and Marathon Oil added 4.1%. The energy sector of the S&P 500 was the biggest winner in the first half of the year with a gain of over 40%.

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme climbed 16.1% in its debut on the Nasdaq. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, known for its glazed doughnuts priced its initial public offering of 29.4 million shares at $17 a piece, which was well below the $21 to $24 it was seeking.

