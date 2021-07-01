Wall Street adds to its records; energy stocks lead the way

Stocks were up modestly on Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the stock market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble.

Investors continued to be encouraged by economic data as they await Friday's closely watched jobs report.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 77 points, or 0.2%, to 34,580. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% due to weakness in the tech sector.

The S&P ended the first half of 2021 up 14.5%, it's best six month period since 1998, as investors have embraced the post-pandemic economic recovery and set aside worries about inflation.

Stocks got a boost from a positive report on the job market. The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell to 364,000 last week, the lowest level since the pandemic walloped the economy.

Employment has been one of the shakier areas of the economic recovery and has lagged other measures such as consumer confidence and retail sales. Economists and analysts have said that a much fuller and more stable recovery is dependent on more people going back to work.