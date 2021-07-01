Wall Street hits another record; energy stocks, banks gain

Airlines and other travel-related companies that have been battered by the pandemic gained ground following the latest upbeat unemployment data. Delta Air Lines rose 2.2% and Marriott gained 2%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.46% from 1.44% the day before.

Oil prices jumped as OPEC met. The group of oil-producing countries is considering whether to increase production as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. Oil prices along with other raw materials have risen steadily this year as demand has increased. Oil gained 2.4% Thursday and is up 55% so far this year.

“Crude oil has really been the story of the day,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade. "Crude oil, because almost everybody is going to use gasoline directly to drive somewhere, that's going to hit people's pocket books a lot quicker and has a lot bigger effect.”

Higher oil prices translated into higher energy company stocks. Occidental Petroleum rose 5.1%, ConocoPhillips gained 3.3% and Marathon Oil added 4%. The energy sector of the S&P 500 was the biggest winner in the first half of the year with a gain of over 40%.

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme climbed 23.5% in its debut on the Nasdaq. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, known for its glazed doughnuts, priced its initial public offering of 29.4 million shares at $17 a piece, which was well below the $21 to $24 it was seeking. This marks Krispy Kreme's second stint as a public company.

