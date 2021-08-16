Wall Street lower amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in early trading Monday, amid worries about rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe, as well as geopolitical concerns out of Asia.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was down 1.2%.

Shares of Tesla fell more than 3% after the U.S. government announced a formal investigation into the company's automated driving features, following a series of collisions with parked vehicles.

Data out of China showed the global coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt economies around the world. Chinese industrial production and retail sales both rose last month, but at a far weaker pace than what economists had expected.

China's economy is suffering from supply chain issues, where manufactured goods that would typically be on their way to foreign markets have either remained unfinished or stuck in shipping containers. The pandemic has made hiring workers harder as well.