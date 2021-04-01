Wall Street moves higher, pushing S&P 500 over 4,000 level

Electric vehicle charger operators ChargePoint and Blink Charging were up 6.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Both companies were benefitting from news out of Washington, where President Joe Biden outlined various measures to support their use as part of his massive infrastructure plan. Part of that plan includes installation of thousands of additional charging stations around the country to make electric car usage more accessible. Tesla was up 0.4% in afternoon trading after giving up an early gain of 3.7%.

Investors also continue to monitor news about how well the U.S. economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, now that millions of vaccines are being administered daily to Americans as well as around the world. Consumer sentiment has been improving along with construction spending and other measures. The improving economy is prompting investors to shift more money into companies and sectors that will benefit from people getting back to some semblance of a pre-pandemic normal.

The market has been churning while dealing with that shift as beaten-down sectors like airlines and industrial companies start to recover.