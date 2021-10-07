Wall Street opens higher as receding debt fears spur rally

But South and Southeast Asia, where vaccination rollouts have lagged, remain vulnerable to COVID-19 “pandemic-related setbacks." Recent problems in China's property sector are another risk, he added.

“Slower growth in China, together with the tapering we expect by the U.S. Fed, could have broader negative repercussions, especially for the region’s emerging and frontier markets,” he said.

Japan's economic prospects also remain murky as new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gives his first policy speech later this week. Although he has promised to boost incomes, he has not outlined specifics and is not widely perceived as a proponent of the regulatory and structural changes analysts have long said Japan sorely needs. Some skeptics worry that any new spending will merely push the country into deeper debt.

The Federal Reserve’s timetable for raising interest rates is another concern. The Fed’s policymaking committee recently signaled the central bank could start raising rates late next year. Analysts have said that the Fed could act sooner than expected if high inflation persists.