Wall Street pushes broadly higher after two days of losses

Stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, helping the S&P 500 claw back the ground it lost over the previous two days and turn slightly higher for the week. The benchmark index added 0.4%, helped by gains in technology companies and banks. Investors were underwhelmed by the market debut of online brokerage Robinhood, which closed 8.4% below its IPO price after a day of jagged trading. Another big batch of companies released their latest quarterly results. Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands and Ford rose after reporting solid earnings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.27%.

Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday as the latest government data showed continued economic growth and investors reviewed another batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports.

Online brokerage Robinhood made an underwhelming debut on the Nasdaq, falling below its offering price of $38, or the low end of its expected range. The stock was trading at $36.04, down 5.2%, in afternoon trading.