Wall Street recovers some of last week's drop, silver climbs

The S&P 500 gained 59.62 points to 3,773.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.8%, to 30,211.91. The Nasdaq composite climbed 332.70 points, or 2.5%, to 13,403.39.

The gains were broad, with technology companies leading the way higher. Communication stocks and a variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending such as Starbucks and AutoZone also helped lift the market.

Smaller companies also notched solid gains. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks picked up 52.52 points, or 2.5%, to 2,126.16.

Monday's steep drop in GameStop echoed what has become a typical move for a company that has regularly seen double-digit swings most of the last two weeks. Trading of the retailer was still limited on trading platforms like Robinhood.

Silver for March delivery rose $2.50, or 9%, to settle at $29.42 an ounce. Some analysts called the price jump the latest assault by the smaller investors who sent GameStop soaring recently. But many of those same traders instead called it a trap set by hedge funds to divert their attention away from GameStop, as the saga captivating Wall Street gets even more dramatic.