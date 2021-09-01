Wall Street stocks edge higher in a muted start to September

Stocks edged higher in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors continue monitoring the latest economic data for a better sense of the economic recovery’s path forward.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 11:53 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.1%, to 35,337 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

Technology and communications stocks made solid gains that helped lift an otherwise choppy market. Apple rose 1.9%. More stocks were falling than rising in the benchmark S&P 500.

Investors were weighing a weak survey from payroll processor ADP that showed U.S. companies added jobs at a much slower pace than economists had anticipated. The weak report follows a disappointing consumer confidence survey on Tuesday and comes ahead of the Labor Department's release of its August jobs report on Friday.

“Friday's (jobs) numbers are going to be very carefully looked at on all levels,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.