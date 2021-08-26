 Skip to main content
Warnings of possible attack at Kabul airport; Biden, Israeli PM to meet; MLS gaining popularity
Warnings of possible attack at Kabul airport; Biden, Israeli PM to meet; MLS gaining popularity

A disturbance in the Caribbean is becoming organized and could take aim at the Gulf Coast. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Afghanistan

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. 

West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift

KABUL, Afghanistan — Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where Belgium said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But with just days left before the evacuation effort ends and American troops withdraw, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight landed to pull out those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.

US Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Willard Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. 

Israeli PM to make case to Biden against Iran nuclear pact

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are set to hold their first face-to-face meeting Thursday, and Israel's new leader intends to press Biden to give up pursuit of reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Before arriving in Washington, Bennett made clear the top priority of the visit to the White House was to persuade Biden not to return to the nuclear accord, arguing Iran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and that sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel’s enemies in the region.

The Israeli leader met separately Wednesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss Iran and other issues. The visit was his first to the U.S. as prime minister.

MLS All Star Game Soccer

Helicopters fly over the field before the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

MLS ratings seeing significant growth over past 2 seasons

LOS ANGELES — If ever there was a great time for Major League Soccer to be going into negotiations for its next television contract, it definitely is now.

The league goes into the final two months of the regular season with ratings not only up significantly over last season but 2019 as well.

“The growth we are seeing is excellent. To come out of COVID and maintain growth not only from last year to two years ago is really important,” said Seth Bacon, MLS' Senior Vice President, Media.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Wildfires

Homeowners Jose Lamas, center, his wife, Maria Covarrubias, right, and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias walk through the smoke after visiting their burned-out home from the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 26

Today in history: Aug. 26

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey spun into Texas, unloading extraordinary amounts of rain, and more events that happened on this day in history.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

