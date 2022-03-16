Watch live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses US Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing the U.S. Congress, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video speech as he uses the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Zelenskyy's livestreamed appearance Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol is part of his very public strategy, in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia.