 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westerners, Afghans frantically seek escape at Kabul airport; 3 storms churning in Atlantic; and more
0 Comments
alert

Westerners, Afghans frantically seek escape at Kabul airport; 3 storms churning in Atlantic; and more

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There are now 3 active storms to monitor in the tropical Atlantic. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest on Fred, Grace and Tropical Depression Eight.

Today is Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Afghanistan

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy. 

Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

The chop of U.S. military helicopters whisking American diplomats to Kabul’s airport punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well, as a stunningly swift Taliban takeover entered the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.

The U.S. was pouring thousands of fresh troops into the country temporarily to safeguard what was gearing up to be a large-scale airlift. It announced late Sunday it was taking charge of air-traffic control at the airport, even as it lowered the flag at the U.S. Embassy.

Gunfire can be heard going off at the Kabul International Airport in a new video that shows people running toward the terminal. Another video shows people scrambling onto planes to escape Afghanistan as the Taliban take over. CNN cannot independently verify some of these images.

Sporadic gunfire at Kabul international airport Sunday frightened Afghan families fearful of Taliban rule and desperate for flights out, in an ever-more chaotic and compressed evacuation. NATO allies that had pulled out their forces ahead of the Biden administration’s intended Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline were rushing troops back in as well this weekend, to airlift their citizens.

Some complained the U.S. was failing to move fast enough to bring to safety Afghans at risk of reprisal from the Taliban for past work with the Americans and other NATO forces.

***

Tropical Weather

City workers fill sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated with tropical depression Fred, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Grapeland Park in Miami.

3 tropical systems impacting US, Caribbean and Bermuda

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three tropical systems were churning early Monday in the Atlantic basin and threatening to impact the U.S. Gulf Coast, some Caribbean islands including earthquake-damaged Haiti, and the island territory of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Fred was located in the Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall by Monday evening along the Florida Panhandle, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. A tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning were in effect for coastal areas.

Fred had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was located 160 miles south of Panama City, Florida. It was traveling north at 9 mph. Forecasters said the system could slightly strengthen before landfall.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 16

+7
Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan
Government & Politics
AP

Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan

  • By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and JOSH BOAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials have been stunned by the pace of the Taliban's nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.

+3
Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows
Government & Politics
AP

Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s top general said the United States could now face a rise in terrorist threats from a Taliban-run Afghanistan. That warning comes as intelligence agencies charged with anticipating those threats face new questions after the U.S.-backed Afghan military collapsed with shocking speed.

+6
'Game over': Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans
National
AP

'Game over': Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

  • By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The chop of U.S. military helicopters whisking American diplomats to Kabul’s airport punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well, as a stunningly swift Taliban takeover entered the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.

+6
3 tropical systems impacting US, Caribbean and Bermuda
National
AP

3 tropical systems impacting US, Caribbean and Bermuda

  • By TERRY SPENCER and ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three tropical systems were churning early Monday in the Atlantic basin and threatening to impact the U.S. Gulf Coast, some Caribbean islands including earthquake-damaged Haiti, and the island territory of Bermuda.

USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
National
AP

USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

  • By ASHRAF KHALIL and JOSH BOAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families — the largest single increase in the program's history.

+4
US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall
Government & Politics
AP

US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

  • By HOPE YEN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

+22
Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
World
AP

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

  • By EVENS SANON and COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.

+4
Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs
Government & Politics
AP

Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs, in what may be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
Government & Politics
AP

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

+18
California fire threatens homes as blazes burn across West
National
AP

California fire threatens homes as blazes burn across West

  • By EUGENE GARCIA and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of Northern California homes were threatened Sunday by the nation's largest wildfire and officials warned the danger of new blazes erupting across the West was high because of unstable weather.

+3
'Free Guy' gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M
National
AP

'Free Guy' gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — “Free Guy,” an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Weather

Sun flowers are in full blossom on a field in Obernhain near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+13
Today in history: Aug. 16

Today in history: Aug. 16

In 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42, and more events that happened on this day in history.

+4
Today in sports history: Aug. 16

Today in sports history: Aug. 16

In 2008, Michael Phelps touches the wall a hundredth of a second ahead of Serbia’s Milorad Cavic to win the 100-meter butterfly. See more spor…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News