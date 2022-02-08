What is Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline and can Biden kill it?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to block the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.

The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but not yet operating. It has become a major target as Western governments try to deter a Russian attack on its neighbor.

In the past, it has been a source of tension between the U.S., which opposed the project, and Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said all options were on the table but avoided mentioning Nord Stream 2 specifically at a news conference with Biden in Washington.

If Russian tanks roll into Ukraine, "there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2," Biden said Monday. Scholz stressed the need to keep some ambiguity about sanctions to press Russia to deescalate.

Here are key things to understand about the pipeline:

Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Geir Moulson in Berlin, and Lisa Mascaro and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed.

