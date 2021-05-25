When to see the total lunar eclipse and 'flower' supermoon

The moon is about to put on a bit of a show.

The full moon on May 26 will be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019, according to EarthSky. It will take the moon just under three hours to cross through the Earth's shadow, but the actual lunar eclipse will last for about 15 minutes.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and full moon align. During the eclipse, the moon will have a reddish hue from the sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere, according to NASA. Many have labeled this a "blood moon."

Depending on your location, you might be able to get a glimpse of part of the eclipse. Most of North and South America will be able to see it in the early morning hours while eastern Asia and Australia will see it in the evening.

In the United States, the total eclipse will begin at 7:11 a.m. ET and end at 7:26 a.m. ET, but will be partially visible from 5:45 a.m. ET to 8:52 a.m. ET. To check whether you'll be able to see the eclipse where you live, go to timeanddate.com.