A defense expert in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial says he thinks two different shooters killed the disgraced attorney’s wife and son. The idea of two killers has hovered over the trial because two different weapons were used and there's no evidence either victim tried to defend themselves. Crime scene expert Tim Palmbach was the first witness to suggest the theory in testimony. Palmbach says the idea is mostly common sense. Also on Monday, the judge agreed with a defense request to let jurors travel to see the Murdaugh home. The date for that visit has not been set.