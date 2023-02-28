Today is Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Let's get caught up.
The White House is giving all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices, as the Chinese-owned social media app comes under increasing scrutiny in Washington over security concerns. The Office of Management and Budget calls the guidance, issued Monday, a “critical step forward in addressing the risks presented by the app to sensitive government data.” Some agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State already have restrictions in place; the guidance calls on the rest of the federal government to follow suit within 30 days.
Beleaguered Californians are being hit again by a new winter storm in the already drenched and snow-plastered state. Blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, and forecasters warned travel was dangerous. Meanwhile, a winter storm in the Northeast closed or delayed the opening for hundreds of schools as the most significant snowfall of what has been a mild winter hit overnight. And Michigan fought another battle with ice after a new storm Monday left thousands of customers without power in the central part of the state. Some customers around Detroit still lacked power for a sixth day after a previous ice storm.
Conservative justices holding the Supreme Court’s majority seem likely to sink President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. Chief Justice John Roberts led his conservative colleagues Tuesday in questioning the administration’s authority to broadly cancel federal student loans because of the COVID-19 emergency. The plan has so far been blocked by Republican-appointed judges on lower courts. The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven. The program is estimated to cost $400 billion over 30 years.
President Joe Biden is using the leadup to the release of his proposed budget next week to sketch a dire picture of what could happen to U.S. health care if congressional Republicans have their way with federal spending. The Democratic president is traveling to Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday to discuss potential Republican efforts to cut spending on health care. It's part of a broader presidential push this week to draw a strong contrast between the Biden administration’s priorities and those of Republicans. With Democrats controlling the Senate and Biden in the White House, there's virtually no chance of major Republican health care legislation being enacted.
A defense expert in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial says he thinks two different shooters killed the disgraced attorney’s wife and son. The idea of two killers has hovered over the trial because two different weapons were used and there's no evidence either victim tried to defend themselves. Crime scene expert Tim Palmbach was the first witness to suggest the theory in testimony. Palmbach says the idea is mostly common sense. Also on Monday, the judge agreed with a defense request to let jurors travel to see the Murdaugh home. The date for that visit has not been set.
Court documents say Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed false allegations of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Those allegations are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems. In court filings released Monday referencing Murdoch’s deposition, Dominion says he acknowledged that Fox commentators Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity endorsed the false notion of a stolen election. Attorneys for Fox Corp. note that Murdoch testified he never discussed Dominion or voter fraud with any of the accused hosts.
Israeli medics say a Palestinian gunman has shot and killed an Israeli motorist with American citizenship on a West Bank highway as part of a multicar shooting spree. It's the latest bloodshed in a wave of violence, a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman elsewhere in the West Bank. Israeli settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village in revenge. Monday’s shooting took place on a main highway near the Dead Sea and the Palestinian town of Jericho. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Monday came under criticism for failing to restore quiet, and in some cases, appearing to send mixed messages about Israeli violence toward Palestinians. The army also was criticized for its slow response to Sunday night's rampage.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is fighting for reelection. A history-making but tumultuous four years in office and a bruising campaign threaten to make her the city’s first one-term mayor in decades. Lightfoot in 2019 became the first Black woman and first openly gay mayor of the third-largest U.S. city, and only the second woman to hold the office. Multiple candidates in Tuesday's election have hammered Lightfoot on issues such as crime. With none of the nine candidates likely to receive over 50% of the vote, the race is expected to move to an April runoff between the top two vote-getters.
The final week of the regular season is here, the calendar rounding toward March Madness. A handful of regular-season titles are already wrapped up. Several are still up in the air, like the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences. No. 25 Pittsburgh has a half-game lead over No. 16 Miami in the ACC with a game against the Hurricanes on Saturday. No. 3 Kansas leads No. 9 Texas by a game in the Big 12 and will play the Longhorns on Saturday. Top-ranked Houston and No. 4 UCLA are among the teams that have already clinched regular-season titles.
