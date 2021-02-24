White nationalist gets prison over rape threat, extortion

Authorities say Cantwell used the Telegram messaging app to convey a threat in 2019 that he would rape the man’s wife if he didn’t give up information about the leader of a white supremacist group of which the man was a member, authorities said.

The Associated Press is not naming the man to protect the identify of his wife.

Cantwell was arrested in January 2020 and has remained in jail ever since.

Cantwell is also accused of threatening to expose the man’s identity and warning “you will lose everything you have” if he didn’t provide the personal details about the leader of the Bowl Patrol.

Cantwell followed through on another threat to report the Missouri man, who has several children, to the state’s child welfare services division for drug use and racist views. But an agency official testified at the trial that it did not feel the complaint justified further investigation.

Cantwell's defense attorneys requested his client be sentenced to time served and argued he had already suffered enough.

“He has lost his house. He's sat in jail. He got COVID. This has been seriously impactful on his life,” Wolpin told the court.