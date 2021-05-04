Why the US may not reach herd immunity from COVID-19; plus more virus updates

President Joe Biden predicted a return to some normalcy "by the end of the summer" on Monday, but health experts are increasingly doubtful that the United States will reach herd immunity from Covid-19.

America's outlook is rosier now than it has been in months; daily coronavirus cases and deaths have fallen to one-fifth of what they were during winter peaks thanks to climbing vaccinations. So far, more than 40% of the adult population and nearly 70% of the senior population are fully vaccinated, according to new CDC data.

Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci have estimated between 70% to 85% of the US population needs to be immune to the virus -- through vaccination or previous infection -- for herd immunity to be reached. He said in March that might happen when high school students are vaccinated.

The US is one step closer to that. A federal government official told CNN the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is poised to authorize Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine for children and teens aged 12 to 15 by early next week.

But the average daily rate of vaccinations has been declining for about two weeks, and polls show younger Americans are least likely to say they want a shot, Ralph Ellis and Christina Maxouris report. This is worrying because unvaccinated young people are helping fuel case increases across the US.