MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has settled a lawsuit by the family of a windsurfer killed in a collision with a university boat.

The school has agreed to pay Yu Chen's family $850,000. Chen was windsurfing on Lake Mendota in May 2017 when he was struck by a UW Lake Safety boat. The 43-year-old senior medical physicist died of injuries from the boat's propeller.

The State Journal says Chen's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and four of its employees.

The family's attorney, Jay Urban, says the university did the right thing by settling the lawsuit.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas says reaching a resolution is in everyone's interest and will allow those involved to move forward. No criminal charges were filed in the case.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

