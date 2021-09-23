Women's voices at UN General Assembly few, but growing

NEW YORK (AP) — With cascading crises casting a pall over the proceedings at this year's United Nations General Assembly, Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová had this reminder on the first day of debate: “We cannot save our planet if we leave out the vulnerable — the women, the girls, the minorities.”

But gender parity at the world's preeminent forum of leaders still seems far out of sight. Eight women are set to speak at the U.N. General Assembly on Friday. That's more than double the number — five — of women that spoke across the first three days of the summit.

On Friday, three vice presidents and five prime ministers — including Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina and New Zealand's Jacinda Arden — will take the rostrum or give their address in a prerecorded video.

“As the first female president in the history of my country, the burden of expectation to deliver gender equality is heavier on my shoulder," said Samia Suluhu Hassan, the president of Tanzania. When it comes to such equality, she said, "“COVID-19 is threatening to roll back the gains that we have made,”

Hassan was the lone woman to address the General Assembly on Thursday.