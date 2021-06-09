World shares mixed as China reports jump in inflation

Investors are more concerned with U.S. inflation data due out Thursday and what it might augur for the current regime of ultra-low interest rates and other market-supporting policies.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% lower to 15,631.65 while the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.1% to 6,557.69. In London, the FTSE 100 dropped 0.6% to 7,052.75. U.S. futures edged higher, with the contract for the S&P 500 up 0.1% and that for the Dow industrials barely changed.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4% to 28,860.80 and the Kospi in Seoul also fell 0.9% to 3,216.18. Hong Kong shed 0.1% to 28,742.63, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney gave up 0.3% to 7,270.20. The Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.3%, to 3,585.84.

U.S. stock indexes meandered to another uneven finish Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data. But some corners of the market — cryptocurrencies and some social media-hyped stocks — kept traders busy.

The S&P 500 inched up less than 0.1% to 4,227.26. It remains close to its May 7th all-time high and has barely moved the last two days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 34,599.82, while the Nasdaq mustered a 0.3% gain, closing at 13,924.91.