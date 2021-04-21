World shares mixed as earnings take center stage

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares rose Wednesday in Europe and U.S. futures edged higher as corporate earnings took the spotlight after a day of declines in Asia.

Germany's DAX gained 0.4% to 15,189.03 and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.7% to 6,206.80. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.7% to 6,905.16. Wall Street looked set for a tepid start, with the future for the S&P 500 up less than 0.1% and that for the Dow industrials up 0.1%.

Worsening coronavirus outbreaks in Asia have cast a shadow over prospects for a regional recovery.

But investors also are focusing on a stream of company earnings reports, looking to see if Corporate America is recovering with the rest of the economy. This week roughly 80 members of the S&P 500 are due to report results, as well as one out of every three members of the Dow.

On average, analysts expect quarterly profits across the S&P 500 to climb 24% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

Asian governments are scrambling to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines after seeing infection numbers surge in recent weeks. The rising caseloads are straining medical systems from Japan to India and leading to a restoration of pandemic precautions such as travel restrictions, quarantine requirements and a dimming of nightlife.