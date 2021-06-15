Stocks edge mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street

Stocks are edging mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit their latest record highs. Technology stocks, which had led the gains a day earlier, were in the losing column. The S&P 500 was off 0.1%. Investors were keeping a close eye on the latest report on inflation, which showed that wholesale prices rose 0.8% in May and by 6.6% over the past 12 months, the biggest such increase on records going back to 2010. European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets closed mixed. Treasury yields edged higher.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia after gains in several big-name tech companies including Apple helped nudge the S&P 500 to another record high.

Investors are watching for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy setting meeting this week. Benchmarks rose in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai, where jitters over tensions between China and the U.S. are weighing on sentiment.

