Stocks open modestly higher; Google's parent company jumps

GameStop plunged 60% to $90 a share on Tuesday, and AMC Entertainment lost 41.2% to $7.82 a share. Both companies have been in the spotlight for more than two weeks as the online community of investors pushed the stocks to astronomical levels.

The price of silver, whose 9% spike on Monday fueled speculation the precious metal was also being hyped by online traders, sank by more than 10% on Tuesday. On Wednesday it was steady, gaining 52 cents to $26.93 an ounce.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.12% from 1.10% late Tuesday.

Investors continue to focus on Washington. President Biden invited 10 moderate Republicans to the White House to discuss his proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid plan. Republicans earlier countered with an offer of $600 billion, or less than one-third of Biden's proposed amount.

Stocks rose heading into 2021 on expectations the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. That optimism has been dented by infection spikes and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.