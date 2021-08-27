World stocks generally higher ahead of Fed comments

“As overrated as Jackson Hole’s significance may be, there is no denying that the quest for policy clarity will only gain momentum,” Narita added.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to 27,641.14 while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.2% to 3,133.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped less than 0.1% to 25,407.89.

The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.6% to 3,522.16. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 fell less than 0.1% to 7,488.30. Benchmarks in India, Malaysia and Thailand rose while those in Indonesia and Singapore slipped.

Investors are set for a new and busy week of economic releases, including U.S. jobs data for August and flash eurozone inflation figures. India, Australia and Canada will also report their second quarter economic growth.

“If the speech turns out to be a non-event, the follow-up market risk event will be the jobs report next week, which will provide more concrete data in steering the timeline of tapering ahead,” Yeap Jun Rong at IG said.

Also of concern is the deadly attacks at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Wall Street indexes fell on Thursday after the attacks on crowds trying to flee the Taliban-controlled country.