World stocks retreat on pandemic, lack of direction from Fed

“The minutes only emphasized the central bankers’ uncertainty about the path of the economy and monetary policy heading into 2022,” Matt Weller, global head of research at FOREX.com and City Index, wrote in a note.

“Taken together, the initial read through of the minutes paints a mixed picture: while most Fed policymakers are expecting to start tapering this year, there were still several who would prefer to wait for next year,” he said.

The focus has shifted to next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders will scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech for hints about the timing of a taper announcement, Weller added.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1.1% to 27,281.17. The Kospi in South Korea lost 1.9% to 3,097.83 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6% to 3,465.55.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed down 2.1% at 25,316.33. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.5% to 7,464.60.

Losses were recorded throughout the Asia-Pacific region except in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Chinese tech stocks tumbled on fears of tighter regulation. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group shares in Hong Kong sank 5.5%. Internet search giant Baidu Inc. fell 2.4%. The companies' U.S.-listed shares were set for early losses.