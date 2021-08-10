World's smallest known baby at birth, who weighed 7.5 ounces, leaves hospital

'A ray of hope amid turmoil'

The facility described Yu Xuan as "a ray of hope amid turmoil," given that the entirety of Yu Xuan's extraordinary young life has taken place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Against the odds, with health complications present at birth, she has inspired people around her with her perseverance and growth," the hospital said.

"We are happy for the little fighter and her family, and proud of the care provided by our team," the hospital added in a Facebook post. "Our best wishes to Little Yu Xuan as she continues to grow, thrive and beat the odds every day."

She returns home with chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypertension, two conditions commonly associated with extreme prematurity, and her doctors expect her to recover in time, the hospital said.

Yu Xuan's parents, Kwek Wee Liang and Wong Mei Ling, thanked the hospital's staff in the statement. They had initially planned to deliver Yu Xuan in Malaysia, where their 4-year-old firstborn lives, but the child's mother was admitted to hospital and delivered the baby after suffering from preeclampsia -- high blood pressure during pregnancy -- at 24 weeks and six days' gestation.