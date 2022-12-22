Zelenskyy thanks 'every American'; winter storm grounds 1,000+ flights; Senate hits snag on spending bill. Here are your morning headlines.

Thousands of migrants are gathered along the U.S. border with Mexico, camping outside or packing into shelters while awaiting a Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the top court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when that decision will come. In the meantime, thousands of people have gathered all along the Mexican side of the border, camping outside or packing into shelters as they awaited the opportunity to seek refuge in the U.S.