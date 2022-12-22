Zelenskyy thanks 'every American'; winter storm grounds 1,000+ flights; Senate hits snag on spending bill. Here are your morning headlines.

Today is Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 22
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion. He pledged there would be “no compromises” in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.” Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the Oval Office on Wednesday, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.” Zelenskyy is expected to address Congress in the evening.
The Kremlin is warning that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia’s invasion. A Kremlin spokesman made the comments Wednesday. Russia’s defense minister also called for expanding Moscow’s military by at least 500,000 troops. And Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would take lessons learned in the conflict to strengthen Russia's armed forces. He said special emphasis would go to the country's nuclear forces, which he described as “the main guarantee of Russia’s sovereignty.”
Momentum toward passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill with more aid for Ukraine has slowed considerably as lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement on amendments to the bill. An agreement would speed the process along and allow lawmakers to avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday. The impasse came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to assure lawmakers during a joint meeting of Congress that the aid the U.S. is providing is much appreciated and could “speed up” a Ukrainian victory.
A federal prosecutor says two associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in cooperation deals related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night that Carolyn Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm started by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX along with Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to charges “related to their roles in the fraud that contributed to FTX’s collapse.” The guilty pleas were announced as Bankman-Fried was being flown to the U.S. from the Bahamas by U.S. law enforcement to answer to charges tied to his role in FTX’s failure.
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather impacts travel.
Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice and powerful winds between Thursday and Saturday across much of the country. Delta, United and other airlines say they are loosening their change fee policies so travelers can choose new flights and avoid the bad weather. The weather added uncertainty to what's expected to be a busy travel season. AAA estimates that nearly 113 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s 4% higher than last year.
An 800-page report set to be released by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of voter fraud. The resulting Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection threatened democracy and the lives of lawmakers and police. The report is expected to be released by the House Jan. 6 committee in full on Thursday. It will largely mirror nine hearings that laid out evidence from live testimony, 1,000 private interviews and millions of pages of documents. Trump still falsely disputes his 2020 loss.
Thousands of migrants are gathered along the U.S. border with Mexico, camping outside or packing into shelters while awaiting a Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the top court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when that decision will come. In the meantime, thousands of people have gathered all along the Mexican side of the border, camping outside or packing into shelters as they awaited the opportunity to seek refuge in the U.S.
Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Hobbs lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. Her lawyers are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, where defective printers produced ballots too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. They also claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility.
A store manager is giving away items to families trying to jumpstart their lives after an earthquake cut off the town’s water and power. Just days before Christmas in the Rio Dell, the community grapples with the aftermath of early Tuesday’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake. The quake injured at least 17 people, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and left tens of thousands of people without electricity for hours. When a mill went bankrupt and a major thoroughfare moved, residents say the former lumber town became a shadow of its former self. But it remains a place where people know each other, and help each other, too.
Austin Reed passed for four touchdowns and a New Orleans Bowl-record 497 yards, leading Western Kentucky to a 44-23 win over South Alabama. It was another memorable season-ending performance for Reed. He set Division II title game records in 2019 with 523 yards and six TDs passing in West Florida’s 48-40 victory over Minnesota State in 2019. Reed’s bowl total gave him 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns passing this season — leading the nation in both categories. However, some of the players he moved past will have a chance move ahead of him in upcoming bowl games. The Hilltoppers also set a New Orleans Bowl record for team yards passing with 522.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America's military, repealing the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy.
In 2003, Brett Favre passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns a day after his father dies, moving into second place in NFL history for career touchdown passes.
