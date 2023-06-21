Authorities are releasing more details into a fatal shooting earlier this month that left one person dead and another injured.

Just before 2:15 a.m. on June 9, a 911 call came in that someone was shot at a house on the 7000 block of Azalea Drive. According to Missoula Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jeannette Smith, the caller was the spouse of the shooter.

The caller said they had been shot and that the suspect shooter shot themself, too, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives confirmed the shooter discharged a gun at the victim and subsequently shot themself and later died from those injuries, Smith wrote in an email. Around 4 a.m., response team agents found the reported shooter dead in the residence.

Minor children were at the house asleep but left the residence with the caller before deputies tried to contact the suspect. Smith said negotiators tried to make contact with the suspect but didn't succeed.

“Several verbal attempts were made by negotiators to contact the shooter, in addition to the use of drones,” Smith wrote in an email. “ If needed, those attempting to make contact were also prepared to render medical care.”

The initial press release stated there were multiple weapons inside of the house. Smith did not provide any additional information on what kind of weapons there were and how many. No arrests were made.