Ninemile logging project faces dueling lawsuits

Two groups of environmentalists have filed almost identical lawsuits accusing the Lolo National Forest of ignoring its own rules and the needs of grizzly bears in a timber project west of Missoula.

The Soldier-Butler project would affect about 45,160 acres in the Ninemile drainage near Alberton. Last week both the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force sued the Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Both suits claimed the project would illegally log and road an area that’s becoming a crucial link for federally threatened grizzly bears to travel between two major population strongholds through a third recovery area that currently has no resident grizzlies.

“Those grizzlies are not going to be a viable population if they don’t get connected genetically and start intermingling,” Task Force President Patty Ames said of the need to connect the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems, whose grizzly populations have been separated for more than a century.

A few grizzlies have been recorded using the Ninemile area to travel across the Clark Fork River and Interstate 90 to reach the Bitterroot Ecosystem. Preventing grizzly populations from becoming isolated islands has been a major stumbling block to attempts at removing grizzlies from Endangered Species Act protection.