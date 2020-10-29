Ninemile logging project faces dueling lawsuits

Two groups of environmentalists have filed almost identical lawsuits accusing the Lolo National Forest of ignoring its own rules and the needs of grizzly bears in a timber project west of Missoula.
The Soldier-Butler project would affect about 45,160 acres in the Ninemile drainage near Alberton. Last week both the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force sued the Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Both suits claimed the project would illegally log and road an area that’s becoming a crucial link for federally threatened grizzly bears to travel between two major population strongholds through a third recovery area that currently has no resident grizzlies.
“Those grizzlies are not going to be a viable population if they don’t get connected genetically and start intermingling,” Task Force President Patty Ames said of the need to connect the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems, whose grizzly populations have been separated for more than a century.
A few grizzlies have been recorded using the Ninemile area to travel across the Clark Fork River and Interstate 90 to reach the Bitterroot Ecosystem. Preventing grizzly populations from becoming isolated islands has been a major stumbling block to attempts at removing grizzlies from Endangered Species Act protection.
“Their own wildlife biologist raised concerns about the new roads in this project,” said AWR’s Michael Garrity. Both lawsuits allege the project violates requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act and Administrative Procedures Act, especially regarding illegal motorized use on new and old roads in the area.
Both suits quote the biologist observing that “Use of these roads during the project will effectively make them the same as open roads in terms of the effects on grizzly bears, which are primarily displaced due to disturbance.”
Soldier-Butler is a landscape-scale project that would log about 17.5 million board-feet of timber on 9,975 acres during the next eight to 10 years. It would allow construction of seven miles of new permanent roads, 9.4 miles of temporary roads and 35.4 miles of “undetermined roads” to an area that already has about 400 miles of existing or decommissioned roads. Another 54 miles of private roads cross the project area.
However, the lawsuits claim those numbers fail to account for roads that were promised to be removed in previous area projects but would get reused here. The suits also accuse the Forest Service of claiming credit for eliminating roads that already have trees growing through them.
Lolo Forest spokeswoman Kate Jerman said the project “was designed to increase forest resilience to withstand and adapt to disturbances such as wildfire, insects, drought and disease, enhance firefighter efficiency, and provide for ingress and egress for public and firefighter safety. The Forest Service is currently reviewing the complaints as it relates to the project’s environmental analysis and decision notice.”
She also provided links for additional information about the project at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50777.
The project includes some inventoried roadless area forest which requires special handling, as well habitat for elk that AWR claims would suffer from loss of security cover and winter range if the logging was allowed to go forward. Task Force members added that Soldier-Butler is just one of four major landscape projects in between the NCDE and Bitterroot Ecosystem that could produce cumulative harms for grizzly bears.
"FWS is violating its own regulations with this sleight-of-hand stuff about road density for grizzly bear demographics in these connectivity areas,” Ames said. “The bigger picture is the current mentality of the Forest Service, which comes from the top town. They want to do heavy logging and extraction of everything they possibly can on the national forests. They’re trying to eliminate all the rules and regulations we worked very hard for decades.”
