Having delivered hundreds of babies in her 23 years as a nurse, Casey Houk is described by her co-workers as someone physicians consistently rely on to provide excellent patient care to everyone she works with at a Ronan health center.

Houk, who trained at the Salish Kootenai College in Pablo, now works at St. Luke’s Community Hospital. She’s stationed in the labor and delivery department, the kind of nursing work Houk describes as her passion.

She first got into nursing after she had her first child.

“I had a lot of respect for nurses and everything they did during my labor with him,” Houk said. She’s been a nurse in labor and delivery for about 14 years, and estimated that she’s been part of delivery teams for hundreds of newborns.

“I have the best job because I deliver babies,” she said. “It’s a monumental moment in their life.”

“Casey always has a smile on her face and a cheerful, can-do attitude no matter the circumstances,” a co-worker of Houk’s wrote. “She stays calm in crisis situations and is great at problem solving, an amazing attribute to have on both the med/surg floor and OB department.”

"As a physician I know I can count on her to provide excellent patient care and keep me in the loop of any concerns or changes," they added. "Casey is a pleasure to work with and be around, and her patients love her!"

Houk has lived in western Montana since she was 11, and now lives in Ronan. She joined St. Luke’s in 2000, where started as a certified nursing aide. She briefly also worked at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Polson from 2005 to 2007 (while still working part-time at St. Luke’s), but since 2007 has been a full-time nurse at the Ronan medical center.