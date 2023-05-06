Sydney Helveston has been part of the Village Health and Rehabilitation Team since 2007.

“Sydney specializes in nursing in our memory care unit and is gifted when it comes to caring for this population — she has a gentle demeanor and meets the residents in their reality,” one of her co-workers wrote in nominating her for Nurses Week recognition.

Helveston said she got into the field to help people feel better. For her, building relationships and being part of a team has been one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

“I have been given the opportunity to care for people at a very important time in their lives, and I feel grateful that I get to do that everyday,” she said.

Helveston’s first nursing job was at Village Health, when she joined as a certified nursing aide 16 years ago. She became a nurse four years later. She now works as a charge nurse at the rehabilitation center, where her job duties include overseeing medication management, administering treatments, coordinating resident care with physicians and mid-level providers and updating resident families on any changes in condition, according to her co-workers.

“Sydney would do almost anything to help out that’s within her power,” Kathleen Ryan, whose mother resides in the memory care unit, said. “We love Sydney.”