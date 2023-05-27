Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

» House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and debt ceiling negotiators have hit “crunch” time as they strain to make a deal with the White House to raise the nation's debt limit, avert default and cut federal spending.

» An Army veteran, Jessica Watkins, who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation with fellow Oath Keepers members has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

» A political aide familiar with the plans says two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to run for the Republican presidential nomination.

» The Vatican No. 2 says a fever that a fatigued Pope Francis developed was owed to the fact that the pope greeted a huge crowd of people.

» An Indiana board has decided to reprimand an Indianapolis doctor after finding that she violated patient privacy laws by talking publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio.

» A judge has put a temporary halt to South Carolina’s new law banning most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy until the state Supreme Court can review the measure.

» Authorities say Russia’s southern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine came under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire, hours after two drones struck a Russian city in a region next to the Crimea Peninsula.

» Two top rights groups say the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan amount to gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity.

» A London court has rejected an attempt by the publisher of The Sun newspaper to throw out a lawsuit by actor Hugh Grant alleging that journalists and investigators it hired illegally snooped on him.

» Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, tools that can create lifelike photos, video and audio are now cheap and readily available.

» A new exhibit at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City features dozens of costumes and props from throughout Taylor Swift’s career.

» This week's AP Religion Roundup looks at the Chicago church abuse investigation.

» President Joe Biden has announced a new government strategy to fight hate, bias and violence directed at Jews. The document released Thursday outlines more than 100 steps the administration and its partners can take to combat an alarming rise in antisemitism.

» All of Ford‘s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next spring.

» Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces.

