GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — I’m writing this column at a picnic table in Apgar Village, with an occasional ant crawling over my laptop. In front of me is the yurt where Glacier Outfitters rents boats, bikes and bear spray. I’ve been based here for most of the past eight days while covering the Howe Ridge Fire.
The work has involved many of the same tasks as a festival or protest march in downtown Missoula: pick the most newsworthy aspect(s) of the event, seek out the official line, the perspectives of different people affected, include a few colorful details to grab readers, and have a story ready by 5 p.m. — along with online updates throughout the day.
This all gets harder in a wildfire. Glacier was quick to cordon off the fire zone. Our photographer, Tommy Martino, left Missoula at 3 a.m., arrived by 6:30 a.m., and was allowed through the roadblock. Ready with protective gear, two cameras and three lenses, he started talking with people inside the zone and getting quotes and photos not available anywhere else.
But when I arrived just before 7, the ranger on duty turned me away. Tommy was beyond cellphone range, and the most important pieces of information about this fire — its size, growth and firefighting operations — were getting dribbled out every few hours, at best.
These factors all made it difficult to track the fire’s progress. But the closures and scant information were also crimping tourists’ vacation plans, affecting local businesses, and leaving Lake McDonald’s homeowners with questions about the fate of their properties. These developments were all part of the fire’s story, and they were the ones I focused on, both while I waited for Tommy to return on Monday and later in the week.
Covering them required more than a pen and notebook. We also needed a good Internet connection. Glacier sends daily updates via email, and its public information officer prefers to communicate via text. Lake McDonald’s homeowners were mostly reachable through phone and email. And when an article was ready, it had to go into the Missoulian’s software for editing and publication.
The 3G coverage at Apgar was ill-suited to these needs, but luckily, we didn't have to rely on it for long. As I paced Apgar during that hectic first day, I got spotted by a Columbia Falls friend who manages Glacier Outfitters during the summer. We started talking, and before long, they had given me their wifi password and tossed an extension cord out of their yurt for me to charge my laptop. Their help made it much easier for us to meet our deadlines.
Is all of this effort necessary? For most wildfires, we stick with the bare-bones information we can get from federal government’s InciWeb site. But being on the ground delivers details — whether it’s the thickness of the smoke, the buzz of “super scooper” planes or visibility over Lake McDonald — that can’t be found any other way. We decided to supply that information so readers could know how northwest Montana’s best-known attraction was faring.
That same goal prompted Tommy and me to put on Nomex clothes several sizes too big and keep seeking closer looks at the fire — first by renting a boat and motoring up a choppy Lake McDonald, then calling up the fire’s Type 1 Incident Management Team and receiving, to our pleasant surprise, an offer to take a guided tour north of Lake McDonald.
We made the trip this past Tuesday, joined by reporters from Montana Public Radio and KAJ News. The three-hour journey made for another long day, but for a whiff of smoke, a look at the fire's edge, and the chance to speak with some of the personnel fighting it, it was worth it.