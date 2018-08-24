Glorious, glistening huckleberries to rain! OK, it wasn't much, barely enough to end the record-breaking 47-day stretch with no measurable precipitation. But it was wonderful, even if briefly, to see the skies washed clean of smoke, and to breathe in the petrichor. (We're showing off here a little, because we just learned that's the word that describes scent of rain falling on dry soil.)
Late-ripening chokecherries to the City of Missoula's budgeting process, which relies on last-minute fiscal numbers from the city. This prompted a scramble at Wednesday's Missoula City Council meeting when council members tried to cope with lower-than-expected revenues and the cuts proposed to deal with them. It's all well and good to consider cutting taxes — we hear long and loud from people who'd appreciate that — but it should be a thoughtful process, not a gauntlet thrown at the 11th hour.
Searching the couch cushion for extra change, and only coming up with chokecherries — which won't help pay the rent. A new report from the Montana Budget and Policy Center shows 92 percent of low-income families in Missoula spend more than 30 percent of their paycheck on rent.
Inclusive huckleberries to Empower Montana, the driving force that raised the money for Missoula's rainbow crosswalk at the downtown Art Park. As Nashville resident Michael Lax said on a recent visit to Missoula, the crosswalk represents “the acceptance of every type of lifestyle."
And sour-grapes chokecherries to whomever defaced it almost immediately. "This intimidating act and subsequent vitriolic statements do not change the reality," said one comment on Facebook. "Love is love. And love will always conquer hate."
Whisper-quiet huckleberries to the new fans at the cryptocurrency data center in Bonner. One neighbor described the noise of the old rooftop fans, needed to cool the center's 12,000 high-powered computers, as "like a brain-drilling jet engine coming through the roof." The new ones? Like music to the ears, said another resident — "or lack thereof."
Bad-taste-in-the-mouth chokecherries to a criminal justice system that saw repeat offender Marco Guzman released from jail, despite pleas by the woman who said he assaulted her. Guzman fled the state, with a woman said not to be a "willing participant." Although she was found safe in New Mexico, he remains at large.