Here's the thing, Gary Marbut (guest column, Aug. 20): I'm going with your dog, since it's in her nature to sense things, and I don't know whether, cowering in the corner during that thunderstorm, she's shared with you that canaries are dying at the entrance to the coal mine. She's not making this up; the culture, as well as the environment, is being poisoned.
I enjoyed meeting Lea, and also myself have an in-dwelling "tyranny of the left" sensometer, but facts and stats always make just part of the picture.
Greediness and predatory capitalism are much more insidious in their detriment to the body politic than the struggling Fifth Estate that has to keep tabs on them and their minions in government.
I'll just bet that if you plied Lea with her favorite treat long enough, she'd tell you how she really feels about AKs, ARs and bump stocks.
She might even share some universals with you about manifest destiny.
Bill Shea,
Missoula