Photo: Tuba Christmas

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A miniature pinscher named Jazzy that had been lost in the upper reaches of the Big Hole Valley since an accident that claimed its owner's life over a week ago was found Tuesday.
“The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours,” the superintendents wrote in the letter.
Alderwood Pawn closes for good on New Year’s Eve.
It is the second year in a row the picnic tables have been removed to deter unhoused people from sleeping under shelter.
Investigation of a fatal grizzly mauling last spring near West Yellowstone didn’t yield many new insights, but did come with a strong warning.
Most of the new housing units built in Missoula recently were located far away from the urban core where they would be close to infrastructure, shops and public transit.
There are 11,700 households in Missoula County that earn only half of the area median income.
Santana last played a show in Missoula on Aug. 25, 1998, in Caras Park, and the upcoming Garden City date is his only tour stop in Montana.
Four county school superintendents from around the state have authored a letter of concern regarding state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen’s leadership of the Office of Public Instruction.
An estimated 1,100 grizzly bears inhabit the 8,900-square-mile Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.