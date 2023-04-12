The Polson police chief announced his retirement on Tuesday following the news of a DUI allegation against him.

A car crash allegedly involving Wade Nash occurred on Saturday, according to Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson. Highway patrol troopers were requested to investigate the crash, and evidence at the scene spurred an impaired driving investigation.

Lake County Attorney James Lapotka confirmed to the Missoulian a misdemeanor DUI citation was issued in Lake County Justice Court against Nash pertaining to an incident over the weekend.

The citation alleges that early Saturday morning, Nash hit a parked vehicle along 12th Street East in Polson, The Daily Interlake reported, and he was subsequently arrested at the scene and refused a blood alcohol test. He will appear in court later this month.

Polson City Manager Ed Meece said Nash will officially retire on May 2, but will be on sick leave in the weeks leading up to then. Meece said the city named current Polson Police Captain George Simpson as the interim chief, and officials will hire a permanent chief down the line.

Nash was appointed as Polson’s police chief in 2011. Before he became Polson’s police department lead, he worked at various law enforcement agencies across Montana including Fish Wildlife & Parks, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force, according to the City of Polson website.