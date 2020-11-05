Record warmth ready to fall to snow storm

Missoulians better get their fall lawn chores done by Saturday to avoid losing the leaves under a new load of snow.

The National Weather Service predicts a widespread snow storm hitting western Montana starting Friday around Marias Pass and Saturday night elsewhere. By Sunday, the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys could collect a couple inches of snow.

That will be an abrupt change from Thursday, where sunny skies had pedestrians out in short sleeves on Nov. 5.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Sixty-seven degrees was the previous record set in 2012,” said NWS meteorologist Dan Zumpfe. “We hit 69 right at 1:07 p.m. today.”

Friday should cool off and add a 30% chance of rain in the Missoula vicinity, mainly in the early morning and late evening. Saturday should be rainy with a high of 46 and gusty 10-15 mph winds to blow the wet leaves around. Higher elevations could feel much stronger winds, with up to 50 mph gusts possible in the mountains.