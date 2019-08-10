The "M" on Mount Sentinel caught the attention of Missoulians Saturday when advocates for missing and murdered indigenous women, and missing and murdered indigenous people, outlined the Missoula landmark in red.
In an effort to create conversation around the topic, the advocates placed red paper around the "M" Saturday morning, at a prime time for Missoulians to view and ponder as they visited the farmer's market, floated the river or drove through town.
The issue was also on display Saturday to cyclists passing over the Northside pedestrian bridge, where freshly spray painted graffiti read: "Where is Jermain? #MMIW" in red.
The issue isn't limited to Montana but it hits close to home as the missing persons case of Jermain Charlo, a 23-year-old Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribal member who went missing last June, remains unsolved.
An event at Missoula’s Stampede Rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday night is also meant to raise awareness of the crisis.
Attendees are encouraged to "Rock Your Rodeo Red" at the event, which will include an honoring drum song, a color guard of flags from all Montana tribes and a procession of families impacted by the crisis.
T-shirts will also be sold at the fair by the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center, with all of the proceeds going to families impacted by MMIW and community advocacy.
Attendees can also show their support for families and survivors by purchasing an Indian Taco at the MUIHC booth.