Related to this story

Body pulled from Rock Creek ID'd

Body pulled from Rock Creek ID'd

George J. Rudy, a 65-year-old Pennsylvania resident, was found dead in Rock Creek on Thursday, according to Granite County authorities. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some 82 wildfires across Greece, the worst fire has been burning on the island of Rhodes