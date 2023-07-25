Human remains found in a Montana forest near Glacier National Park were identified by authorities on Tuesday.
On July 12, the body of Jared McManus, a 47-year-old Kalispell resident, was found north of Polebridge by Tepee Lake, according to a Flathead County Sheriff news release.
His remains were transferred to the Montana State Crime Lab, which confirmed his identity. Detectives and the crime lab determined McManus died by suicide, according to the news release.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks determined his remains were scavenged by a bear.