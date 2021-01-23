Butterflies fly by 'clapping' wings together, scientists find

Scientists have long wondered how butterflies fly. Compared with other flying animals, the creatures have unusually short, broad and large wings relative to their body size.

Now, experts have found that the insects "clap" their wings together, and their wings are perfectly evolved for better propulsion.

Biologists from Sweden's Lund University set out to test a 50-year-old theory, that butterflies "clap" their wings together, pushing out the trapped air to create a jet and push the animal in the opposite direction.

"Butterflies look different from many other flying animals, compared to birds and bats," Per Henningsson, associate professor in biology at Lund University, told CNN. "They have a very extreme wing shape — very large, short but very broad wings compared to their little body. That is a bit of a puzzle because that sort of wing is quite inefficient."

The biologists studied free-flying butterflies and, in their aerodynamic analysis, found the creatures' wings form a cupped shape during the upstroke and "clap," thrusting the butterfly forward. Meanwhile, the downstroke helps with weight support.