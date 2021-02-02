Prehistoric teeth seen as proof of early human sex with Neanderthals

"We find the same unusual combinations of Neanderthal and modern human traits in the teeth of both identified Neanderthal individuals," said study author Chris Stringer, research leader in human origins and professor at the Natural History Museum in London.

"We consider this the strongest direct evidence yet (of interbreeding) found in fossils, although we don't yet have DNA evidence to back this up," he said.

The team was trying to recover DNA from the teeth to confirm whether the teeth belonged to individuals with dual Neanderthal-modern human heritage, Stringer said. Preservation of DNA was a "matter of chance," given the age of the teeth, he explained.

"The tooth roots look very Neanderthal, whereas the neck and crowns of the teeth look much more like those of modern humans," he said.

The only other explanation, he said, was that this population was extremely geographically isolated and evolved these unusual traits in their teeth.

It "might be that this (is) a highly unusual population that developed this combination of traits in isolation," he explained via email. "However at this time, because of the lower sea levels of the last Ice Age, Jersey was definitely connected to neighboring France, so isolation is unlikely."