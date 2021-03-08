Sea slugs grow whole new bodies after decapitation

"We think that this is the most extreme case of autotomy,'' Yusa said. "Some animals can autotomize their legs or appendages or tails, but no other animal shed their whole body."

Scientists had thought that such a relatively large animal — one of the sea slug species can grow to 6 inches long — couldn't survive without a heart to pump blood and nutrients to the brain, said Canadian marine biologist Susan Anthony, who wasn't part of the study.

But the same thing that makes this species spectacular is probably what helps it pull off the trick, said Anthony and Yusa.

When these sea slugs eat a certain type of algae, they can photosynthesize their food from sunlight and oxygen, just like a plant, for about 10 days, Yusa said. What's probably happening after decapitation is that the head sort of acts like a plant, he said. It turns a shade of green and gets its energy from oxygen and sunlight. The fact that it becomes tiny helps, he said.

These species probably developed the feat as a way of fighting off parasites, Mitoh and Yusa said.

