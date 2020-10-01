Second DOI director faces legal challenge

As the Department of Interior braces to defend its appointed Bureau of Land Management director from legal expulsion, pressure mounts to remove the acting National Park Service director for the same reasons.
A federal district judge in Montana ordered the removal of William Perry Pendley from his post as acting BLM director on Sept. 25, in response to a legal challenge by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. On Wednesday, Western Watersheds Project and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility renewed similar challenges to NPS acting director Margaret Everson in the Washington D.C. federal district court.
“We filed first, but Bullock got his judgment first,” Western Watersheds executive director Erik Molvar said of the parallel cases. “These appointments both show the Trump Administration is engaged in a pattern of throwing unqualified, controversial acting directors into these agencies without Senate confirmation. To the extent those directors have made decisions, those decisions may be reversible.”
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt appointed both Pendley and Everson to their posts without passing them through Senate confirmation hearings. The two environmental groups sued to invalidate the appointments last summer, saying their authority had to be confirmed by either the Senate or a direct appointment by President Donald Trump, neither of which has happened.
Support Local Journalism
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled Pendley had unlawfully held the office for 424 days. As NPS director, Everson has overseen the 420 national parks and historic sites across 85 million acres of public land since Aug. 7. She is also serving as Bernhardt’s counselor and principal deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
On Monday, DOI Solicitor Dan Jorjani argued that Bernhardt is personally leading all the bureaus under his office, and has the authority to designate leaders from among his “superior management team, specifically Deputy Director for Programs and Policy William Perry Pendley, who will continue to serve in his leadership role at the Bureau of Land Management.”
“The Department of the Interior believes this ruling is erroneous, fundamentally misinterprets the law and unreasonably attempts to up-end decades of practice spanning multiple presidential administrations from both parties,” Jorjani wrote in an email. “Nevertheless, the Department will comply with the Court’s Order, while we move forward with an appeal and review all other legal options.”
Pendley is a former oil industry attorney and head of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, which unsuccessfully represented developers who wanted to drill for oil on the Badger-Two Medicine lands considered sacred by the Blackfeet Indian Tribe.
Everson has served as Ducks Unlimited chief policy officer, as well assistant attorney general of Kentucky and general counsel for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!