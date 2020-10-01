Second DOI director faces legal challenge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled Pendley had unlawfully held the office for 424 days. As NPS director, Everson has overseen the 420 national parks and historic sites across 85 million acres of public land since Aug. 7. She is also serving as Bernhardt’s counselor and principal deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

On Monday, DOI Solicitor Dan Jorjani argued that Bernhardt is personally leading all the bureaus under his office, and has the authority to designate leaders from among his “superior management team, specifically Deputy Director for Programs and Policy William Perry Pendley, who will continue to serve in his leadership role at the Bureau of Land Management.”

“The Department of the Interior believes this ruling is erroneous, fundamentally misinterprets the law and unreasonably attempts to up-end decades of practice spanning multiple presidential administrations from both parties,” Jorjani wrote in an email. “Nevertheless, the Department will comply with the Court’s Order, while we move forward with an appeal and review all other legal options.”