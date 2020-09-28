Selenium work earns Montanans conservation award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teaming up to raise awareness of cross-border water quality problems has won several Montanans an award for innovative advocacy.

Michael Jamison of the National Parks Conservation Association, Erin Sexton of the University of Montana’s Flathead Biological Research Station and Dave Hadden of Headwaters Montana shared commendations from the Wilburforce Foundation’s Conservation Leadership Award. They shared the honor with Heather Hardcastle and Jill Weitz of SalmonState in Alaska.

“Their challenge was to solve a complicated, multi-jurisdictional problem — the impacts of British Columbia mineral development on downstream U.S. watersheds and wildlife,” said Liz Bell of Wilburforce’s Yellowstone to Yukon Priority Region. “Each started with an individual niche and goal. All were great on their own but became magic when they decided to team up.”

The multi-year project focused on the damage from selenium and other toxic waste flowing into British Columbia’s Elk River and Montana’s Kootenai River from coal mines in southeast British Columbia. In the process, the group got leaders from Washington, Idaho and Alaska engaged in water quality monitoring.